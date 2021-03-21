ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Nicki Minaj’s mother files $150 m lawsuit

American rapper Nicki Minaj's mother, Carol Maraj, has filed a lawsuit against the man who was charged in connection with the death of the rapper's father

By Glamsham Bureau
American rapper Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, has filed a lawsuit against the man who was charged in connection with the death of the rapper’s father, Robert Maraj in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York, on February 12.

Robert Minaj was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to a report in Page Six, Carol filed a $150 million lawsuit in the state Supreme Court in Nassau County on Friday against Charles Polevich, 70, who was arrested by the Nassau County Police and later charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence.

In a statement posted on social media, her lawyer Ben Crump claimed that Charles was “not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help.”

“(Charles) Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!” Ben added.

