Nicolas Cage opposes Coppola's, Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies

‘Ghost Rider’ star Nicolas Cage has come out in the defence of Marvel movies against his uncle Francis Ford Coppola’s and Martin Scorsese’s fierce criticisms, reports ‘Variety’.

Coppola made headlines in 2019 after he was quoted calling Marvel movies “despicable” while supporting Scorsese’s critical beliefs about comic book films hurting the film industry. Coppola later clarified that he wasn’t talking about Marvel movies specifically, saying it’s “despicable” how the film industry now values commerce over art.

Speaking to GQ magazine, Nicolas said, “Yeah, why do they do that?” asking about Scorsese and Coppola bashing Marvel and comic book films. “I don’t understand the conflict. I don’t agree with them on that perception or opinion”, he added.

As per ‘Variety’, at the crux of Scorsese and Coppola’s criticism is that Marvel movies and comic book films have reshaped exhibition so that only one type of movie now gets produced and distributed at the theatrical level.

Cage further said in opposition to his uncle’s beliefs, “I think that the movies that I make, like ‘Pig’ or ‘Joe,’ are not in any kind of conflict with Marvel movies. I mean, I don’t think the Marvel movie had anything to do with the end of the tweener. By tweener, I mean the $30 to $50 million budget movie. I think movies are in good shape. If you look at ‘Power of the Dog,’ or if you look at ‘Spencer,’ or any of Megan Ellison’s movies. I think that there’s still Paul Thomas Anderson.”

Cage added, “Marvel has done a really excellent job of entertaining the whole family. They put a lot of thought into it. I mean, it’s definitely had a big progression from when I was doing the first two ‘Ghost Rider’ movies. Kevin Feige, or whoever is behind that machine, has found a masterful way of weaving the stories together and interconnecting all the characters.”