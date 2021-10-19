Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem to star in Lucille Ball biopic

- Advertisement -

For a generation that has grown up watching the ageless American sitcom ‘I Love Lucy’ in black-and-white on Doordarshan, there’s an opportunity coming to relive those days of innocent laughter.

Nicole Kidman will play the comedienne Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem will reprise her husband and co-star Desi Arnez in Aaron Sorkin’s Amazon Studios movie ‘Being the Ricardos’.

- Advertisement -

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama ‘Being the Ricardos’.