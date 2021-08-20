Nicole Kidman reportedly enters Hong Kong quarantine-free!

- Advertisement -

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has got a quarantine waiver from the Hong Kong authorities which has drawn criticism from local residents. The 54-year-old actress jetted off to Hong Kong last week for the Amazon series “The Expats”, which is now shooting there, but was not subject to the city’s strict isolation rules, reports deadline.com.

According to local media reports, Kidman flew into Hong Kong from Sydney on a private jet on August 12, and in the week since has been seen out shopping in the city.

Individuals entering Hong Kong are subject to a 21-day mandated quarantine in a hotel, regardless of vaccination status.

Australia is trying to contain an outbreak of the deadly Delta variant at present and major cities have been experiencing lockdown measures to curb an increase in cases.

Many Hong Kong residents have not been able to travel overseas from the city in nearly two years.

According to deadline.com, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau released a statement confirming the actress had been “granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption” and that her filming work is “conducive to maintain the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy”, according to the South China Morning Post.

Some Hong Kong residents took to social media to express their dissatisfaction at the exemption.

Kidman is an executive producer on “The Expats” through her banner Blossom Films. It has not been confirmed if she will also star.