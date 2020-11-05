No Time to Die: Lashana Lynch confirmed as the new 007

Advtg.

Lashana Lynch will be playing the new 007 in ‘No Time to Die.’

The ‘Captain Marvel’ star will be reportedly making history as the first Black woman to take up the mantle for the first time in the James Bond universe.

It was reported about a year ago that Lashana Lynch was taking over James Bond’s iconic spot in the 25th film in the popular franchise. She will be taking over for Daniel Craig’s Agent 007 in his absence from the British secret service ‘MI6’.

The news was confirmed in a recent interview published by Harpers Bazaar with a headline that reads, “Lashana Lynch on making history as the first Black female 007.”

The interview piece clarifies that her character, Nomi, is reportedly the “secret agent who inherits the 007 title while Bond himself is in exile.”

Though the news of Lashana Lynch’s ‘No Time To Die’ character, MI6 agent Nomi replacing Bond as new 007 went viral in no time, she never confirmed the rumours in the public sphere. However, the star herself has confirmed the news recently. During that time, the news met with a great deal of backlash and criticism online.

While speaking to the publication, the 32-year-old opened up on the nature of her role in the upcoming action flick and addressed the online abuse she has been facing ever since the rumours first surfaced earlier this year.

“I am one Black woman – if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse,” she said.

“I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

Lashana Lynch also admitted that she was very passionate about making sure her character represented something about the real “Black experience” even within the confines of a Bond movie.

“I didn’t want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real-life represented,” she said.

“In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I’m presenting needs to be 100 percent authentic.”

‘No Time to Die’ will pick up several years after the events of ‘Spectre’ and marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the iconic spie James Bond.

The film also stars Ralph Fiennes (M), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Ben Whishaw (Q), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), Rami Malek and Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner).