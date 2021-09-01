NO TIME TO DIE – Watch the final trailer

- Advertisement -

Albert R Broccoli’s Eon Productions presents Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming’s James Bond in No Time To Die. Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica.

His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Screenplay: Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Story: Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Cary Joji Fukunaga

Producers: Michael G. Wilson, p.g.a. and Barbara Broccoli, p.g.a.

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris with Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as ‘M’ also starring Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen