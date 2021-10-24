Octavia Spencer adapting Bobby Love’s story for TV

- Advertisement -

Actresses Octavia Spencer and Kerry Washington are teaming up to bring Bobby and Cheryl Love’s story to the small screen.

Spencer will executive produce ‘The Bobby Love Story’ and star as his wife while Kerry will produce, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The one-hour drama will be a true account of how an escaped convict, Bobby Love, was able to keep his prison past a secret from his wife of 35-plus years.

The Loves’ story was featured in Brandon Stanton’s ‘Humans of New York’ blog in 2020.

Master thief Bobby was convicted as a young man but escaped to New York, changed his name, and committed to life as a model citizen, working multiple jobs, getting married, starting a family, and becoming the perfect neighbour, church member, husband, and father.

Bobby and Cheryl Love and photographer and blogger Brandon Stanton will also serve as executive producers.