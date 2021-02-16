ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Olivia Wilde moves in with Harry Styles?

Filmmaker Olivia Wilde was seen moving her bags from ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis' house to current flame, singer Harry Styles' recently.

By Glamsham Editorial
Olivia Wilde moves in with Harry Styles?
Olivia Wilde moves in with Harry Styles?
ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Olivia Wilde was seen moving her bags from ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis’ house to current flame, singer Harry Styles’ recently.

Wilde was seen packing luggage into her car at the LA residence of Sudeikis, 45. The exes, who share two children, purchased the Silver Lake home in 2019, according to Page Six. Soon afterward, Wilde was spotted offloading her luggage at Styles’ Hollywood Hills house.

Representatives of Styles and Wilde are yet to comment on the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple reportedly met on the sets of their film “Don’t Worry Darling”, which stars Styles and is directed by Wilde. Reports of their relationship started doing rounds when they made an appearance together at his agent Jeffrey Azof’s wedding.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRam Gopal Varma signs brothers Ashwat & Rudr Kanth to play Dawood & Shabir Ibrahim
Next article‘Maayka’ star Romiit Raaj wants to play mythological characters
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Emma Corrin, Harry Styles co-star in ‘My Policeman’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Emma Corrin will star opposite singer-actor Harry Styles in upcoming romantic drama, My Policeman.
Read more
News

Harry Styles thanks fans for all the birthday wishes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
British singer-actor and former One Direction band member Harry Styles thanked fans for their birthday wishes and for celebrating his special day.
Read more
News

Harry Style – Olivia Wilde made James Corden’s home their love nest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The new couple on the block, singer Harry Styles and actor Olivia Wilde, sent fans into frenzy when news of their relationship went viral....
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021