Olly Alexander’s set to release his ‘best’ songs

Singer Olly Alexander, will soon be sharing some unreleased songs

By Glamsham Bureau
Singer Olly Alexander, who was part of the band Years & Years with Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen, will soon be sharing some unreleased songs. He also wants to offer these to other artistes, so that they can do something creative with these.

“Some of the songs I never want to throw them away because they still are my babies and I still like parts of them. Maybe another artist would listen and like it, and want to do something, like their own thing, so I’ve kept a lot of them just in case. “But, to be honest, the ones that are the best ones, I’m going to put them out,” he said, according to contactmusic.com.

Alexander just released the single “Starstruck” as his first project after the band split.

Recently, he had spoken about how he was very sure that his band would split. He said that the way they made music has changed.

The band had put out a statement in March announcing their split.

