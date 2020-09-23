Home Hollywood News

Original Jurassic Park trio reunite to encourage voting

Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern, who featured in 1993's Jurassic Park have reunited to encourage their fans to vote.

By Omkar Padte
Original Jurassic Park trio reunite to encourage voting (Pic Courtesy: Empire)
The original Jurassic Park trio and stars of the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion regrouped on the films set and urged people to make it happen on National Voter Registration Day.

The photo shared on the movie’s official Twitter account, shows Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum wearing masks and matching t-shirts with “Vote” written on them.

Amblin Entertainment retweeted the photo, adding “‘Anybody hears that? It’s an…it’s an impact tremor…’ of hundreds of millions of Americans registering and exercising their right to vote.”

As you may already know, filming for the much-awaited Jurassic World: Dominion is currently underway. The popular franchise is bringing back tons of past actors, including Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern to satisfy the franchise’s devoted fanbase.

According to reports, Dern and Neill would be making their first appearance since Jurassic Park III in 2001. Meanwhile, Goldblum would be returning for a major role than his cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The film is directed by Colin Trevorrow and produced by Frank Marshall.

Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum in the lead. The film also co-stars Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, Isabelle Sermon, Daniella Pineda, and B.D. Wong.

It is set to open in theatres on June 11, 2021.

Liv Tyler quits '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on co-parenting Chris Martin

