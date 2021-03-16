ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Orlando Bloom: I got good at hiding myself

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Orlando Bloom says he hated being looked at the whole time in his twenties, and quickly learned how to disappear.

Bloom rose to fame in “The Lord Of The Rings” and the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” franchises in the early 2000s. There was too much media hype around him and he said that he got good at hiding himself.

“In terms of preparing my younger self for fame, I would honestly just say you can’t take that stuff seriously. And you can’t let it stop you living your life. There was a window when I was in my twenties, when we didn’t have Facebook or Instagram or anything, but there was still so much heat and attention on me. I got really good at hiding myself because I was really, painfully, trying to live, without being just looked at the whole time,” Bloom told The Big Issue magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

An advice he would give his younger self or those just starting out: “I would say to my young self, just appreciate it and enjoy it, and know today’s newspaper is tomorrow’s fish and chip paper.”

In 2020 he had shared that he had become “sick of the sight” of himself after becoming a star.

–IANS

dc/vnc

