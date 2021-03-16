Orlando Bloom starrer RETALIATION release date announced

ADVERTISEMENT

RETALIATION is directed by Ludwig Shammasian & Paul Shammasian and written by Geoff Thompson. The film stars Orlando Bloom, Janet Montgomery and Anne Reid.

Critically acclaimed upon its recent US release, Retaliation features a career-best performance by Orlando Bloom. Geoff Thompson’s script is inspired by his own real-life experiences, with Retaliation drawing praise for its exceptional central performance and its authentic direction.

Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication & International Film Distribution at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, says, “We are very excited to bring Retaliation to a wide audience in India, UK, Middle East, Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Caribbean. Retaliation offers to be a critically acclaimed thriller and an important movie for film lovers. I was blown away by Orlando Bloom’s performance, and we’re proud to be able to bring it to people’s homes on 26th March & also in cinemas in the Middle East on 25th March.”

Fuelled by anger, a demolition worker seeks revenge against the man he holds responsible for a traumatic childhood incident.

Orlando Bloom plays Malky, a demolition worker whose latest assignment is to tear down the church where he was molested by a priest as a young boy. Unfortunately, that past rears its ugly head when Malky meets the now elderly priest at a local pub. This encounter sends the already fragile Malky into an emotional tailspin and has to decide whether to seek revenge against this priest or find another path.

RETALIATION will be released on 26th March across India, UK, Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Caribbean on Premium Video-on-Demand and on 25th March in theatres in the Middle East. The film will release in India on ZeePlex (Zee5)