Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung had a witty retort during a media conversation after winning her first Oscar as Best Supporting Actress for “Minari”, on being asked how Brad Pitt smells like.

“I didn’t smell him. I am not a dog,” she replied.

Yuh-jung said Pitt announcing her name was something she found too good to be true.

“I couldn’t believe he announced my name, so I had a black-out for a couple of seconds,” she said.

Youn Yuh-jung has become the first Korean actor to win an Oscar. She had also won a BAFTA award recently for her performance in “Minari”.