Hollywood News

Oti Mabuse replaces Rita Ora on ‘The Masked Singer’

Dancer Oti Mabuse replaces singer Rita Ora as panelist on the American reality show The Masked Singer

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 4: Dancer Oti Mabuse replaces singer Rita Ora as panelist on the American reality show The Masked Singer.

Rita is busy shooting in Australia as a judge on the singing show The Voice, and is hence unable to find dates to shoot for “The Masked Singer”, according to thesun.co.uk. Producers were also thought to be keen to get a dance expert in the same way Rita was brought in as a singing specialist on the original show.

Rita said in a statement, “The Masked Dancer is going to be sooo much fun I can’t wait to watch you all. Sending so much love all the way from Australia.”

Oti said, “I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues — it’s going to be so much fun!!!”

The show’s host Joel Dommett will be returning in the upcoming episodes.

