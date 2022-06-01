scorecardresearch
Ouch!: Simu Liu waxed his entire body for Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'

Simu Liu waxed his body completely for the upcoming film 'Barbie' starring Margot Robbie.

By Glamsham Bureau
Hollywood star Simu Liu waxed his body completely for the upcoming film ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie.

Rumours have circulated the ‘Shang-Chi’ star is playing one of several Ken dolls in the film (along with headliner Ryan Gosling), and waxing his body would certainly be one practical way for Liu to get a plastic-like sheen, reports ‘Variety’.

“Waxing has been an education to say the least,” Liu told The Independent.

“It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

While Liu could not confirm any rumours about ‘Barbie’, he did say “the discourse online is giving me life,” adding, “With every casting announcement or bit of news, they’re like: ‘What is this?’ And that’s perfect — the less you know about it the better.”

Liu recently told GQ UK that he knew almost nothing about the ‘Barbie’ movie when he agreed to audition for a role.

The actor decided to throw his name in the ring for a role after a junior agent at his agency told him Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s script for the film was one of the best he’d ever read.

“He literally said this verbatim,” Liu said.

“He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the ‘Barbie’ script. I really think you should do it.'”

Liu described ‘Barbie’ as “wild” and “incredibly unique,” adding: “I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it’s crazy.”

The film is not a musical, but Liu said he’s been in dance rehearsals aplenty for the movie.

‘Barbie’ will open in theatres July 21, 2023, from Warner Bros.

