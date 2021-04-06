Paloma Faith is praying for newborn daughter’s recovery

ADVERTISEMENT

British singer Paloma Faith is praying for a speedy recovery for her newborn daughter, who had to be rushed to hospital with an infection. “(She is) Finally out of the hospital but she has to IV meds every day for a week. Praying for a speedy recovery,” said Faith.

The singer had earlier shared that her daughter was rushed to hospital and had to stay overnight as the doctors treated her symptoms.

She had earlier shared on Instagram: “Back in hospital with my new baby she has an infection of some kind and we have to stay in. Bloody sad she’s so small and so sweet #godblessthenhs #ilovenhs.”

Faith recently opened up about her difficulties feeding the baby in a “postpartum diary”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer, who gave birth to her daughter in February after five failed IVF attempts, said lockdown encouraged her to take the final chance. She already has a daughter with partner Leyman Lahcine.