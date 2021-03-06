ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Pamela Anderson: I will miss my boys

Actress Pamela Anderson had a twist of nostalgia ahead of moving to Canada

By Glamsham Bureau
Malibu, March 6: Actress Pamela Anderson had a twist of nostalgia while putting up her Malibu property for sale, ahead of moving to Canada.

“Many sexy, fun times were had here,” The Post quoted her as saying about her three-bedroom property that, according to a report in wsj.com, is about 5,500 square feet in size and has a large living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, rooftop deck with outdoor dining and sunbathing facilities

Anderson is demanding $14.9 million for the property, the amount she spent in buying the property back in 2000. She built the property from ground up.

While Anderson moves to Canada, her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, 24, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23, will continue to stay in Malibu.

“Most of all, I will miss my boys,” she said.

