Paris Hilton-Carter Reum celebrate their first anniversary

Model Paris Hilton and beau Carter Reum celebrate their first love anniversary. Paris Hilton could not pause her excitement and revealed that the duo celebrate their love every month. Paris posted a video which captured few moments of their togetherness.

Paris pens down her emotions as they complete their one year. She wrote ” Happy 1 year Anniversary my love!😍 I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that’s because you’re the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn’t know was possible. I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I’m in a dream.🥰 There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. I’ve heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them till you. Love you forever my twin flame, my best friend, my other half, my partner for life. And I can’t wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures. Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever.”