Paris Hilton declares she is ‘Sliv Queen’

Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton on Tuesday declared herself the Sliv Queen. She also sought help in organising her closet along with a stunning picture she shared on Instagram.

The image captures Paris sitting in a walk-in wardrobe dressed in an icy-blue feather dress paired with elbow length gloves.

“#SlivQueen cleaning out my closet Who wants to help me organize? #Sliving #Yassss,” she wrote alongside the image.

Sliv is a term that Paris had coined during an interview with German singer Kim Petras. It means “killing it and slaying” in one word.