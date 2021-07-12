Paris Hilton shows ‘how to work like a boss babe’

Adv.

Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has showcased how to work like a “boss babe” in a video she shared on social media.

Paris posted a clip on Instagram on Monday morning according to India time. In the clip, Paris is seen dressed in a signature pink outfit, sitting in her pink car.

In the video, she is seen giving advice on how to work.

She suggested: “Wear diamond rings to divert the glare of direct sunlight, add sparkle when you’re in the driver seat by wearing sliv gloves, take work calls on the speaker or leave early to have time to pull over. Arrive and get 10.”

“How To Work Like A Boss Babe (In The Pink Bentley) #LovesIt” Paris wrote as caption.