ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Paris Jackson had ‘similar experiences’ of abuse as Paris Hilton in school

Model Paris Jackson, daughter of late king of pop Michael Jackson and nurse Debbie Rowe, says she went through similar abuse as Paris Hilton

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Feb 18: Model Paris Jackson, daughter of late king of pop Michael Jackson and nurse Debbie Rowe, says she went through similar abuse at school as Paris Hilton.

Jackson attended a reformatory school in Utah and she shared that she identified with the treatment endured by Hilton, who recently testified in court about the physical and emotional abuse she suffered during her time at school.

“I went through some very, very similar experiences with those kind of teen places. She’s been through a lot and it’s amazing to see her come out of the other end… a diamond,” Jackson told Hilton’s mother Kathy for C Magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared that Hilton taught her the importance of empowering other women.

“(She taught me) the importance of setting a good example as a strong woman, and being able to uplift other women. We don’t really have as great a head start as some men,” said Jackson.

The model added that she likes the way in which Hilton has navigated her way “through the industry” and said that she’s been happy to lean on her friend for advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Jackson further shared, “I absolutely adore her. I admire her strength. She’s insanely smart, insanely funny. It’s really nice having someone there who has been around the block. She’s done this for a long time and she’s clearly so good at manoeuvring her way through the industry. It’s nice to know that I can call her when I hit a crossroad.”

She added, “We have a lot of similar experiences.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFacebook fined 7 mn euros in Italy over improper data use
Next articleU2 icon Bono didn’t hire good looking boys for band support due to daughter Eve Hewson!
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Paris Hilton-Carter Reum celebrate their first anniversary

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Model Paris Hilton and beau Carter Reum celebrate their first love anniversary. Paris Hilton could not pause her excitement and revealed that the duo...
Read more
News

Paris Hilton feels ‘responsible’ for kids being obsessed with social media

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Socialite Paris Hilton, counted as the original influencer by many, says she feels responsible for teenagers obsessed with social media today, and feels like...
Read more
News

Paris Jackson and her motivational posts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Paris Jackson daughter of the legendary pop icon Michael Jackson, active on social media, desires for peace which is depicted from her recent post. Recently...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021