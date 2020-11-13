Advtg.
Hollywood News

Patrick Dempsey opens up on returning to 'Grey's Anatomy'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Patrick Dempsey joined back the hit medical drama Greys Anatomy for a cameo. He says it was special and enjoyable.

Dempsey’s popular character Derek Shepherd, who died in an April 2015 episode, made a return in Season 17 of the show. He appeared in a dream sequence, joining actress Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey on a beach seconds after Meredith collapsed in the parking lot of Grey Sloan Memorial.

“It was really enjoyable. It was really exciting, and fun, and it was great to see everybody. Kevin (McKidd, who directs Episode 3) was there as well, so there was a lot of familiar faces, a lot of new faces. The dynamic behind the camera had changed. There’s much more diversity within the crew. There was a nice balance, too, of equality that I was seeing. So, culturally, there was a lot of things that were different, that I thought were very positive and very inspiring, actually,” Dempsey told deadline.com.

Advtg.

The actor also found it “really hard to believe” that it’s been 17 years since the show began. “That’s remarkable. I mean, a lot of us didn’t have children at that point, right? So, our kids have grown up, they’re now in school,” he said.

“It’s crazy how much time has passed, but it really was so comforting, and lovely, and inspiring to go back, and to work together, to see everybody. It really was so open, too, that was the thing, really, people were very, I think, vulnerable in a positive way, where we were all grateful to be there and to be together,” he added.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleFuture and Lil Uzi Vert unleash new album ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’
Next articleShweta Singh Kirti: This Diwali Sushant Wali
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Patrick Dempsey opens up on returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' 1

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar nostalgic on first Diwali without actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Sutapa Sikdar got nostalgic on her first Diwali after the demise of husband Irrfan Khan. On Saturday, she shared a...
Patrick Dempsey opens up on returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' 2

Gracy Singh to celebrate Bhai Dooj virtually

Patrick Dempsey opens up on returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' 2

TV star Sourabh Raaj Jain introduces his kids on Children's Day

Patrick Dempsey opens up on returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' 4

Sunny Leone goes incognito for jetty ride

Patrick Dempsey opens up on returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' 5

Mahesh Babu's Diwali advice: Keep environment safe from pollution

Patrick Dempsey opens up on returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' 6

Indian Premier League 2020 — A Perfect 10

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks