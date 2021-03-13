ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

American show Grey's Anatomy put out their latest teaser, which shows the return of Derek Shepherd

By Glamsham Bureau
Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd returns to 'Grey's Anatomy'
Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd returns to 'Grey's Anatomy'
ADVERTISEMENT

The popular American show Grey’s Anatomy put out their latest teaser, which shows the return of Derek Shepherd, essayed by Patrick Dempsey. This came right after another popular character Andrew DeLuca, played by Giacomo Gianniotti, died on the show.

The teaser features Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek reuniting on a beach. Meredith is currently unconscious on the show, after being infected with Covid.

According to etonline.com, the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital can be seen dealing with the trauma of DeLuca’s death, as he was stabbed. Dr Webber, essayed by actor James Pickens Jr, tries to encourage the doctors by saying: “Grey Sloan is a family and Andrew DeLuca was a member of that family,” Webber rallies the troops, as Owen picks up DeLuca’s badge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dempsey’s character was killed in season 11 of the show after a road accident. His was one of the most popular characters on the show and was also referred to as McDreamy in the story due to his good looks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSriti Jha: Grasping Haryanvi diction for 'Kumkum Bhagya' difficult
Next articleJackie Shroff’s unique character in ‘OK Computer’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Roster of Bollywood's Busiest

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) While scaling superstardom is often about signing one film at a time, this year many of our actors...
Read more
News

Jeremy Edwards unhappy with comeback

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jeremy Edwards was looking for a big comeback post Covid, but it isn't happening
Read more
Technology

No reason to stop use of AstraZeneca Covid vax: WHO

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Geneva, March 12 (IANS) As several European countries temporarily suspended the rollout of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine over fears of blood clots, the World...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021