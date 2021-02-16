ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Patrick Dempsey’s new series halted after unit member tests Covid positive

Patrick Dempsey's upcoming series, Ways & Means' shoot had to be stopped after a crew member tested Covid positive.

By Glamsham Editorial
Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Patrick Dempsey had started shooting the pilot episode of his upcoming series, Ways & Means. However, shoot had to be stopped after a crew member tested Covid positive.

Three days of shoot was left for the pilot to be wrapped up when the script supervisor of the unit tested positive and the team had to stop shooting at downtown Morristown, New Jersey, according to Page Six.

As per guidelines, even if one person in a film or television unit tests positive for Covid-19, the entire unit not only has to get tested, but also has to stop shooting and quarantine themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

A CBS studios spokesperson confirmed that production on the pilot has been stopped. Those in close contact were asked to self-isolate as per state and county guidelines. Production will resume once the quarantine period ends.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndian-American musical duo Twinjabi: Fans made us realise power of our art
Next articleRam Gopal Varma signs brothers Ashwat & Rudr Kanth to play Dawood & Shabir Ibrahim
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Practiced batting at home during Covid-19 lockdown: Ashwin

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) India off-spinner R Ashwin on Tuesday attributed his success with the bat in recent times to preparations at home...
Read more
Sports

Boxing's Paris World qualifier for Olympics cancelled

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) India's chances of earning a few more boxing quota places for this year's Olympic Games, have diminished...
Read more
Sports

International cricket returns to Caribbean with series vs Sri Lanka

IANS - 0
St John's (Antigua), Feb 16 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday confirmed the all-format tour of Sri Lanka to West Indies starting...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Olivia Wilde moves in with Harry Styles?

Olivia Wilde moves in with Harry Styles?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Olivia Wilde was seen moving her bags from ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis' house to current flame, singer Harry Styles' recently.
Ronan Keating

Ronan Keating misses getting out there and performing

Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler is a control freak

Amanda Holden escapes fine for breaching Covid protocol?

Lily James plans to move to LA to avoid kissing controversy

Meghan Markle Pregnant; Meghan & Prince Harry expecting Archie’s sibling!

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021