Paul Giamatti: I liked the idea of Bureau of Female Assassins

- Advertisement -

Much loved for leading roles in films such as American Splendor, Sideways, and Barney’s Version, Paul Giamatti is back to doing what he does best in the upcoming action thriller ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’.

The Golden Globe winner plays Nathan, a sly man who heads a secret crime syndicate of female assassins in the film. Paul’s interest in the project was piqued by its frantic, vibrant and electric universe, “I thought the world of the film was very specific and strange,” he shares.

- Advertisement -

“It’s sort of like our world, but not quite. I liked the fact that a lot of it wasn’t explained, and that the audience is just dropped into the middle of this odd world. It also had a lot of funny, odd lines. And I liked the whole idea of this kind of Bureau of Female Assassins.”, he adds.

Giamatti was also intrigued by how enigmatic his character was, “I liked the fact that you really don’t know who the hell this guy Nathan is,” says the actor.

- Advertisement -

Elaborating on the unpredictable ambiguity in Nathan’s motives, he remarks, “When I first read the script, I thought Nathan didn’t seem like a horrible person. He tries to play both sides, so he’s an interesting character.”

The film also boasts of a sparkling cast that features Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan, Sin City’s Carla Gugino as well as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’s Michelle Yeoh among others.

- Advertisement -

Looks like this one’s tailor made for fans of edge of the seat entertainers.

PVR Pictures to release Gunpowder Milkshake in Indian Theatres on the 10th September , 2021.