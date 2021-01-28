ADVERTISEMENT
Peacemaker: John Cena gears up for ‘Suicide Squad’ spinoff series

By Omkar Padte
John Cena is gearing up for his next ‘Suicide Squad’ spinoff.

The 43-year-old actor who has begun shooting for the upcoming ‘Peacemaker’ series was reportedly spotted on the set Tuesday afternoon (January 26) in Vancouver, Canada, reports JustJared.

The WWE superstar wore a protective face mask while donning a brown jacket over a dark blue plaid shirt teamed up with blue jeans and a pair of brown loafers.

The series which features John Cena in the lead was announced by HBO Max in September 2020 and explores the origin story of the popular comic book character, a pacifist diplomat and son of a Nazi death camp commandant who fights dictators and warlords as the founder of the Pax Institute, per JustJared.

‘Peacemaker’ will reportedly debut on August 6, 2021.

Also spotted on the set was director James Gunn, who has been signed to direct the sequel to 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad’.

The DC Comics film will see Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, along with Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. It also stars Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and Peter Capaldi as Thinker, reports Dailymail.

John Cena is also set to make his debut appearance in the upcoming Fast And Furious 9, which will release in May 2021.

