Pete Davidson posts emotional note after 'SNL' exit

As he bid adieu to ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL) along with three most prominent departing cast members, Pete Davidson took to a friend’s Instagram to deliver an emotional message to fans and share a behind-the-scenes video from his first night on the show, reports ‘Variety’.

Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson recently exited the show as the season finale drew the curtains. As per ‘Variety’, Davidson posted via ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer Dave Sirus’ Instagram on May 21, hours before his last show, to deliver the message. Alongside the text was a video of his emotional reaction to finishing his first sketch and celebrating backstage with fellow comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

He wrote: “From Pete: This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer, I was just a stand up.”

He continued as he shared his feelings from the initial days of his time at the show: “I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes.

“We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical.”

Calling ‘SNL’ his home, the actor who will be soon seen in the horror-thriller ‘The Home’, concluded: “Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. Resident young person Pete Davidson.”