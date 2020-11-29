ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Peter Andre had escaped a terrifying and freak car accident as a child, it has come to light.

In the latest episode of ‘The Andres’, his brother Danny was heard telling Peter: “You guys were playing out the back, or sitting in the grass having a picnic or whatever with mum, and mum takes you inside; 10 minutes later a car crashes through the back wall and stops exactly where the kids were sitting. It made the papers.”

The singer recently shared that he is planning to launch a new career as a fitness guru. He will launch a diet and exercise channel online, where he aims to advise people on how to enjoy meals while staying healthy, reports femalefirst.co.uk. –ians/dc/vnc/pgh