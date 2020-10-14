Advtg.
Hollywood News

Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the actors

Chloe Coleman’s path to becoming a junior master spy blossoms under JJ’s reluctant tutelage, his actual partner, Bobbi, feels like she’s been left behind.

By Pooja Tiwari
Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the actors
Chloe Coleman stars in MY SPY.
Advtg.

The much anticipated movie of 2020, My Spy is set to release in India on 16th October 2020.

As Chloe Coleman’s path to becoming a junior master spy blossoms under JJ’s reluctant tutelage, his actual partner, Bobbi, feels like she’s been left behind.

Peter Segal adds that his favorite on-screen moment between Chloe Coleman and Dave Bautista is when JJ reluctantly teaches his young charge how to outsmart a lie detector.

Advtg.

“JJ is incredulous at how quickly she not only learns how to beat the machine, but how she turns her new skillset against him. Chloe is so deadpan and really carries it off. She and Dave are brilliant in that scene,” Peter enthuses. 

Chris Bender, one of the producers of the film notes, “Chloe not only knew her lines, she knew everybody else’s lines. She’s a natural.”

Kristen Schaal, who takes on the role of Bobbi, notes that this is especially maddening for Bobbi because, “She’s eager to leave the office and tech side of the operation and get out in the field and take down bad guys. Bobbi wants to be recognized as JJ’s partner and equal.”

Advtg.
Previous article'Bigg Boss 14' running high on Sidharth Shukla's brainwork
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show

Related Articles

News

Dave Bautista talks about his special bond with Chloe Coleman

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor-wrestler Dave Bautista has formed a special bond with child actress Chloe Coleman. He says she is a bright light and he is in awe of her. Bautista worked with Coleman in the action-comedy "My Spy".
Read more
News

Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman in an action comedy

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Dave Bautista in a new Avatar in his upcoming film 'My Spy' along with Chloe Coleman. The film directed by Peter Segal The film captures the rapport between the CIA agent and a girl
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, Hina Khan revealed how back in her college days in Delhi on the insistence of a couple of friends, Hina had auditioned for a competition related to the show
Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the actors

Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the...

Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the actors 1

'Bigg Boss 14' running high on Sidharth Shukla's brainwork

Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the actors 2

Sushant case: ED raids 4 locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan

Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the actors 3

Ravi Kishan wants separate Censor Board for Bhojpuri films

Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the actors 1

Soumitra's daughter appeals netizens to abstain from rumour-mongering about her father's...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks