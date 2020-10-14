Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the actors

Advtg.

The much anticipated movie of 2020, My Spy is set to release in India on 16th October 2020.

As Chloe Coleman’s path to becoming a junior master spy blossoms under JJ’s reluctant tutelage, his actual partner, Bobbi, feels like she’s been left behind.

Peter Segal adds that his favorite on-screen moment between Chloe Coleman and Dave Bautista is when JJ reluctantly teaches his young charge how to outsmart a lie detector.

“JJ is incredulous at how quickly she not only learns how to beat the machine, but how she turns her new skillset against him. Chloe is so deadpan and really carries it off. She and Dave are brilliant in that scene,” Peter enthuses.

Chris Bender, one of the producers of the film notes, “Chloe not only knew her lines, she knew everybody else’s lines. She’s a natural.”

Kristen Schaal, who takes on the role of Bobbi, notes that this is especially maddening for Bobbi because, “She’s eager to leave the office and tech side of the operation and get out in the field and take down bad guys. Bobbi wants to be recognized as JJ’s partner and equal.”