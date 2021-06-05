Luca – What human’s really think about sea monsters

Adv.

Check out a new clip of Pixar’s ‘Luca’, in which new friend Giulia invites Luca and Alberto for dinner at her imposing and intimidating dad’s place. Luca and Alberto – sea monsters who appear human on land – learn that humans’ view of sea monsters is alarming, to say the least.

Featuring Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman and Marco Barricelli as the voices of Luca, Alberto, Giulia and Massimo, ‘Luca’ begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on June 18.

Pixar’s original feature film ‘Luca’ is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

The voice cast features Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman.

Pixar Animation Studios’ 24th feature film is directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”). Award-winning composer Dan Romer (“Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Maniac”) created the score.

Find out how filmmakers captured the magic of the Italian Riviera. Led by director native Italian Enrico Casarosa, members of the team behind Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” trekked to the Italian coastline as part of two research trips. From the color of the water to the layout of the town square – the look of ‘Luca’ is inspired by real places, Italian history and Japanese artistry. Casarosa, producer Andrea Warren and cast members Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan offer a glimpse of the stunning and stylized look of ‘Luca’.