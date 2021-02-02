Positions: Ariana Grande to drop 2020 album’s deluxe edition with new songs

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande just surprised her fans with a deluxe edition of her 2020 album ‘Positions.’

The superhit album which dropped last year featured in the Netflix tour documentary ‘Excuse Me, I Love You,’ and now the 27-year-old singer teased her fans with the album’s deluxe edition featuring four new songs in addition to her recent ’34+35′ remix, per NME.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (February 2), the ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker revealed the deluxe version of her album ‘Positions.’

The cryptic post features three images which include a small television, a mirror with ’34+35′ and ‘Ari, Doja, Meg’ written on it, and a back cover with scratched off names of four tracks which will presumable appear on the album.

“Happy february,” Ariana Grande simply captioned the tweet hinting that the new version may drop this month.

According to NME, ‘Positions’ which is her sixth studio album and a follow-up to 2019’s ‘Thank U, Next’ released back in October of last year.

The announcement comes after Ariana Grande released the remix version of ’34+35′ featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion earlier this month.

Fans are already excited about the ‘Positions’ deluxe edition as many took to the comments section asking for more information on the scratched off names.

“ariana what’s scribbled out,” one user asked.

“FOUR NEW TRACKS???? I LOVE YOU,” another added.

A third fan gushed, “obv deluxe, look at the mystery songs im so exciteddd, might be getting more tho cause of the tv.”