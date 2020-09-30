Advtg.

Ashlee Simpson is about to welcome her third child with husband Evan Ross and she couldn’t be more excited!

The 35-year-old singer recently had a baby shower which was hosted by her sister Jessica Simpson, 40, and their mom Tina, 60.

Ashlee took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she shared some photos from the whimsical backyard even.

The first photo featured three generations of the Simpson family which shows all the Simpson gals — including Ashlee’s daughter Jagger Snow, 5, plus Jessica’s girls

Birdie Mae, 18 months, and Maxwell Drew, 8 — all gathered together for the serene baby shower.

The second image shows Ashlee Simpson and Jessica Simpson posing together, while the third Simpson Ross with Jagger and her son, Bronx Mowgli, 11, with their hands on Mom’s baby bump.

“I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy! Not long now!” Ashlee Simpson wrote in her caption.

“Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial @whambamevents for making my baby shower so special!”

The ‘Pieces of Me singer announced in late April that she and Evan Ross are expecting their second child together.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” Ashlee Simpson wrote along with photos of herself and husband Evan Ross holding up a positive pregnancy test.

The pair tied the knot in 2014 and celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary earlier in the year.