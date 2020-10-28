Advtg.
Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood rom-com with Celine Dion, Sam Heughan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars with Grammy-winner Celine Dion and actor Sam Heughan in an upcoming romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You.

By Glamsham Editorial
Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood rom-com with Celine Dion, Sam Heughan
Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood rom-com with Celine Dion, Sam Heughan
Advtg.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars with Grammy-winner Celine Dion and actor Sam Heughan in an upcoming romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You.

“So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo,” Priyanka tweeted while sharing the screenshot of the announcement.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film “SMS Fur Dich”, based on Sofie Cramer’s novel, reports variety.com.

According to the storyline, Priyanka’s character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance’s old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. Celine Dion’s music aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.

Advtg.

Heughan is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series “Outlander”. He was recently seen in the Vin Diesel-starrer comicbook flick “Bloodshot” and in the action comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me”, co-starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson.

“So excited to be joining this incredible cast,” wrote Heughan on Instagram.

Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of “The White Tiger”, which she has also executive produced, and “We Can Be Heroes”, directed by Robert Rodriguez. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers’ “Citadel” and “The Matrix 4”.–IANSsug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleChrissy Teigen reveals heartbreaking details after pregnancy loss
Next articleDharma Productions has to apologize, or pay fine: Goa Minister

Related Articles

Dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 12 years of Fashion, we have inspirational dialogues starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Check out Fashion dialogues below:
Read more
IPL

Get help son: Warne slams Samuels for explicit-laden tirade

IANS - 0
Sydney, Oct 28 (IANS) Australian spin great Shane Warne on Wednesday hit out at West Indies' Marlon Sammuels for the latter's explicit-laden rant against...
Read more
News

Evil Eye writer Madhuri Shekar: Discrimination doesn't have to be overt

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY NATALIA NINGTHOUJAMNew Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Indian-American writer Madhuri Shekar says discrimination does not have to be overt, but is happy to see...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks