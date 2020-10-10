‘Promising Young Woman’ trailer: Carey Mulligan’s revenge drama gets new release date

Advtg.

‘Promising Young Woman’ trailer is out now.

Focus Features dropped the new trailer for the rape and revenge drama film, which first premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in January. The film exploded with rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, ‘Promising Young Woman’ stars Carey Mulligan in the lead.

According to reports, the film was originally set to release on April 17 before the coronavirus pandemic pushed all titles.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “From visionary director, Emerald Fennell (‘Killing Eve’) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future.”

“But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.”

The film also features Laverne Cox, Connie Britton, Alison Brie, Jennifer Coolidge, Clancy Brown, Molly Shannon, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse in key roles.

Focus Features will release ‘Promising Young Woman’ in theaters on 25th December.