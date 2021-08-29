Rachael Leigh Cook says Paul Walker’s death hit her ‘hard’

- Advertisement -

Actress Rachael Leigh Cook, who worked with late actor Paul Walker in the 1999 movie ‘She’s All That’, said that his death in a 2013 car crash, left her bereft.

“I remember how hard it hit me when I heard about Paul’s passing because you always think that there’s going to be… this is the corniest thing I’ve ever said… but you always think that there’s going to be time to reminisce with people, the way I’m doing with you now…or the way I got to do with (Matthew Lillard)…about a time that was,” she told Vanity Fair.

The 41-year-old actress played outsider Laney Boggs in the movie, while Walker portrayed Dean Sampson, who challenged Freddie Prinze Jr’s character Zack Siler to transform Laney into school royalty, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Walker went on to star in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise but died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on November 30, 2013.

According to the coroner’s report, Walker died after the car he was in crashed at a speed of more than 100mph and burst into flames.

His friend Roger Rodas, who was driving the Porsche Carrera GT, also died in the crash.