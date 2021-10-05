Rami Malek feels British royals appreciate normality

- Advertisement -

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek recently met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton at the world premiere of ‘No Time To Die’ in London, and the actor revealed how he approached talking to the British royals.

He explained: “For me, I just try to treat them like I would anybody else. I’m sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them.”

- Advertisement -

The star previously met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTAs, and Malek always tries to ask them about themselves and their family whenever their paths cross, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I remember we were at the BAFTAS, and I met them and they have a lot of questions to ask you.

- Advertisement -

“But it is nice to just say, ‘How are you doing? How are you dealing with all of this? I know you just had kids, one kid, specifically’, so just try to be normal because they live a very unusual life, I imagine.”

Malek happened to be seated behind the royals at the premiere, which was also attended by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

- Advertisement -

He said: “I got to gauge their reaction from their body language. Definitely not going to put words in their mouths, but yeah they seemed pretty taken aback by the film.”

Rami plays Lucifer Safin in the new Bond movie, and he is revealed to relish his villainous role.

He said: “This role, I mean, it is very special to me because I am such a Bond fan. And I am such a fan of (Daniel Craig). I think the guy is such a versatile actor and so to be able to be a part of allowing even more people to recognise that and celebrate it is such a gift. I wanted this to be a really special send-off to him, and I think we accomplished that.”