Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

The 44th US president Barack Obama approves Canadian rapper and actor Drake to play him in a prospective biopic film. Drake had expressed his willingness to work on the Obama Biopic a decade ago. In a recent interview, when Obama was questioned about the role and his approval for Drake; he gave the green signal.

Barack Obama in an interview with Complex gives Drake ‘stamp of approval’ to play him in biopic he said “I will say this… Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants, that is a talented brother. So if the time comes and he’s ready… Drake has more importantly; I think my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

Barack Obama the 44th president of the United States and the first African American commander-in-chief who served two terms, in 2008 and 2012. He and wife Michelle Obama have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Grammy Award winner Canadian Rapper Drake is credited for popularizing the Toronto sound. He first gained recognition as an actor on the teen drama television series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Drake has the approval of Barack Obama – and his family – to play him in a biopic. FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/NX6J20Jxg2 [via @Complex, @SpeedyMorman] pic.twitter.com/5U7nLrggI1 — Complex Canada (@complexcanada) November 27, 2020