Hollywood News

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

By Glamsham Editorial
Rapper Drake and Barack Obama
Rapper Drake and Barack Obama
ADVERTISEMENT

The 44th US president Barack Obama approves Canadian rapper and actor Drake to play him in a prospective biopic film. Drake had expressed his willingness to work on the Obama Biopic a decade ago. In a recent interview, when Obama was questioned about the role and his approval for Drake; he gave the green signal.

Barack Obama in an interview with Complex gives Drake ‘stamp of approval’ to play him in biopic he said “I will say this… Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants, that is a talented brother. So if the time comes and he’s ready… Drake has more importantly; I think my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

Barack Obama the 44th president of the United States and the first African American commander-in-chief who served two terms, in 2008 and 2012. He and wife Michelle Obama have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grammy Award winner Canadian Rapper Drake is credited for popularizing the Toronto sound. He first gained recognition as an actor on the teen drama television series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae
Next articleTaylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Related Articles

News

Drake set to unveil new candle ‘that actually smells like Drake’

Omkar Padte - 0
Drake is set to launch a candle company, Better World Fragrance House, which will unveil five new candles
Read more
News

Lil Wayne all set to drop DJ Khaled hosted ‘No Ceilings 3’

Omkar Padte - 0
Lil Wayne is gearing up for his return this week with the much-awaited third installment of his project, 'No Ceilings'
Read more
News

Yung Bleu, Drake team up for new single ‘You’re Mines Still’ remix

Omkar Padte - 0
Yung Bleu has dropped a new song 'You're Mines Still' featuring Drake
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Drake gets Barack Obama's 'Thumbs up' to play him in biopic 1

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
Drake gets Barack Obama's 'Thumbs up' to play him in biopic 2

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

Drake gets Barack Obama's 'Thumbs up' to play him in biopic 3

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

Drake gets Barack Obama's 'Thumbs up' to play him in biopic 4

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020