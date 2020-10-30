Advtg.
Hollywood News

Rapper Lil Wayne meets Donald Trump before election

US President Donald Trump met rapper Lil Wayne at his National Doral Miami resort, Florida on Thursday.

By Omkar Padte
Rapper Lil Wayne meets Donald Trump before election
Rapper Lil Wayne meets Donald Trump before election (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
The meeting with Lil Wayne comes after the White House publicized Trump holding sit-downs with other prominent black artists 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

The meeting with Lil Wayne comes after the White House publicized Trump holding sit-downs with other prominent black artists 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

Rapper Lil Wayne posted a tweet praising the president for his efforts at “criminal justice reform” and other efforts to bolster the African American community.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus  besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” he wrote.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Platinum Plan was unveiled by President Trump which is a promise to Black Economic Empowerment and access to capital

