scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
InternationalNews

Recalling her ‘Suits’ days, Meghan Markle opens up on her struggles, insecurities

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

In a revealing cover story with ‘Variety’, Meghan Markle described the discomfort she felt during her time as an actor in Hollywood. Markle appeared on shows such as ‘Deal or No Deal’, ‘90210’ and ‘Fringe’, before landing her signature role of Rachel Zane on ‘Suits’, the television legal drama, in 2011. Although she would be on the show for more than 108 episodes (‘Suits’ ran from 2011 to 2019), Meghan was forever living in a state of anxiety, which made her constantly question her place on the series during the first season.

When asked about Hollywood toxicity during her time as an actor, Meghan told ‘Variety’: “We didn’t have a name for it at that time. There were just certain things that were accepted. If there was any discomfort, you just dealt with it. It forced a lot of women to live with this idea of staying silent, not being disruptive, not giving voice to the things that might create concern or discomfort.”

She continued, describing how hard it was for her to land a steady job. “For me, I had tried for so long to land on a show, filming all these pilots, wondering if they would get picked up,” she said.

“All of Season 1 on ‘Suits’, I was convinced I was going to get recast. All the time. It got to a point where the creator was like, ‘Why are you so worried about this?’,” Meghan recalled.

Previous article
Paris Hilton shows up in Mumbai, all set to promote her fragrance
Next article
MBBS in Hindi yet to take off, but doctors in MP start using it in prescriptions
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Himanshi Khurana

Pragya Jaiswal

Shehnaaz Gill

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US