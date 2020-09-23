Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd’s rare 90s selfie sends fans into a frenzy

Advtg.

Reese Witherspoon has sent her fans into a frenzy after sharing a throwback selfie of herself with Paul Rudd.

The 44-year-old actress took to her Instagram, where she shared a snap, from 1996, showing the two fresh-faced stars looking remarkably similar to their 2020 selves.

Reese Witherspoon appears to be in her 20s when the picture was taken as she stared into the camera while wearing bright red lipstick.

Advtg.

Rudd, 51, on the other hand would have been around 27 at the time of the photograph as he flashed a smile while leaning his head against Witherspoon’s.

“Wait a second… did #PaulRudd and I take the ‘Selfie’ in 1996?” she captioned her photo.

Praising the The Big Little Lies actress, her celebrity friends shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Advtg.

Wedding Crashers star Isla Fisher said: “The original.”

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot wrote: “Trendsetter.”

Popular blogger Sarah Landry of @TheBirdsPapaya wrote: “This is confirmation that Paul Rudd indeed has a time machine.”

Advtg.

Writer, director, and actress Lena Waithe noted that Reese was “always ahead of your time” while Selma Blair joked: “I’m in love with this relic fit for the Smithsonian.”

Paul Rudd and Reese Witherspoon first starred together in 1998 rom-com Overnight Delivery. The pair later reunited in 2010 to feature in How Do You Know, which also featured Owen Wilson and Jack Nicholson.