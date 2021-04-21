Adv.
Adv.
InternationalNews

Rest in justice George Floyd: Hollywood hails verdict

Hollywood celebrities hailed Wednesday's verdict declaring former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin guilty of killing African-American man George Floyd

By Glamsham Bureau
Rest in justice George Floyd: Hollywood hails verdict
Rest in justice George Floyd: Hollywood hails verdict
Adv.

Hollywood celebrities hailed Wednesday’s verdict declaring former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin guilty of killing African-American man George Floyd. Chauvin went on trial for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on May 25 last year for over nine minutes, which led to the latter’s death. The incident triggered the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Welcoming the court’s verdict, many Hollywood celebrities took to social media and paid respect to Floyd, echoing that justice had finally been served.

Singer Demi Lovato posted on Instagram: “Rest In Power, George Floyed #blacklivesmatter.”

Adv.

Actress Viola Davis wrote: “GUILTY!!!! As it should!! Now….rest in peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. #SayHisName”

Avengers actor Chris Evans tweeted: “Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family.”

Singer Katy Perry tweeted: “Rest In Justice George Floyd”

Adv.

Whereas, Kerry Washington tweeted: “A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd.”

All through Wednesday, support and respect for Floyd continued pouring on social media from netizens and celebrities alike.

Adv.
Previous articleVarun Dhawan: Lucky to shoot ‘Bhediya’ in the Covid-free town of Ziro
Next articleKirti Kulhari shares photo from her trip to the mountains
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates