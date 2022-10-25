Rhys Ifans talks about his 'HOTD' characters' relationship with King Viserys

Actor Rhys Ifans, who plays the character of Otto Hightower in the streaming show ‘House of the Dragon’, recently opened up about his character’s relationship with the late king and the matter of kingship.

The show’s finale takes some dark and shocking twists in the wake of King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) death, one of the major ones being Otto Hightower’s (Rhys Ifans) brutal and conniving strategy to install Aegon on the Iron Throne.

Talking about the same, Rhys said, “Otto really likes Viserys. He thinks Viserys is a good human being. Viserys is kind, he is compassionate and he is fair but those qualities don’t necessarily make for a good king in this world.”

He further mentioned, “And Otto understands that more than the King does. Otto understands very well that this is a game. And for any kind of notion of stability to flourish or exist that game must be played, and it must be played ruthlessly. Otherwise it descends into chaos.”

Set 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘House of the Dragon’ is a prequel series and takes the viewers into the world of Westeros and explores the Targaryen family.

‘House of the Dragon’ is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.