Ricky Gervais will continue to explore ‘taboo’ topics

- Advertisement -

Comedian Ricky Gervais will continue exploring “taboo subjects” in his comedy because he thinks it is important to challenge his audiences.

The 60-year-old star doesn’t think he needs to stay clear of controversial topics to avoid the risk of offending people because he feels it is important to push boundaries and confront audiences with new ideas, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “It depends on what the joke is. I can’t stress that enough. I’ll carry on exploring taboo subjects because I like taking the audience to a place they haven’t been before.”

- Advertisement -

The star is also behind the hit black comedy series ‘After Life’, in which he stars as newspaper writer Tony Johnson who loses his wife to breast cancer and as a result goes on to punish the world around him by saying and doing whatever he feels.

Ricky claimed that although the series has been a hit around the world, he “doesn’t care” about any legacy it may leave him when he has passed on simply because “I’ll be dead.”

- Advertisement -

He told Britain’s OK! Magazine: “I don’t really think about [my legacy]. I’ll be dead so I won’t care how I’m remembered, except that I’ve always tried to be a good person.”

Ricky shared his opinion changed over the years when he realised “character” was much more important than “reputation”.

- Advertisement -

He added: “When I first became famous, I’d worry about reputation. I thought ‘What if someone thinks I’ve done them wrong? I’m a good person. The injustice!’ Then you realise that reputation is just what strangers think of you. Character is really who you are.

“So, if you’re a good person to friends and family, and you don’t do anything wrong, it doesn’t matter whether people like what you do or say. You haven’t hurt anyone. So that’d be a good legacy.”