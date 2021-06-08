Ricky Martin: Want to normalise families like mine

Adv.

Singer-actor Ricky Martin, who lives with his husband Jwan Yosef, and has four children Lucia, Valentino, Matteo, and Renn, has opened up about the family.

“I just want to normalise families like mine. I know it’s very interesting for a lot of people who tell me, ‘Thank you Ricky for posting that picture with you and your husband and your kids. That made me feel better about myself’,” Martin said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The singer shared that his daughter Lucia can’t stand his singing!

“I have one little girl that has two daddies and three brothers – she’s two years old – and she knows it. She knows it. She doesn’t snap fingers yet, but she’s about to,” he said, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

Martin added about Lucia, “She runs the house. The other day she loved ‘Cocomelon’, so I’m singing with her in ‘Cocomelon’. And she goes, ‘No, no, Daddy – no, stop. Stop, stop, stop’. And I’m like, ‘Let me sing, I want to sing!'”