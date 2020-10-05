Rihanna faces backlash for using song with Islamic Hadith in lingerie show

Advtg.

Rihanna is facing a lot of backlash after using a song that contains a narration of the Islamic Hadith during her Fenty show.

The 32-year-old singer who has been focusing on her fashion company Savage x Fenty, just wrapped her annual lingerie fashion show over the weekend.

However, the show did not end on a good note as it drew tons of negative responses from a lot of people, particularly Muslims, who slammed Rihanna for using a song that contains a narration of the Islamic Hadith.

The Barbadian singer has come under fire, with many Internet users criticizing the star for allegedly disrespecting the values of Islam by using a song that has verses of the Hadith mixed into the beat.

The song under question is called ‘Doom’ and had been created by a London-based producer named Coucou Chloe more than two years ago.

According to reports, Coucou had previously admitted to remixing an audio that turned out to be a hadith explaining signs of the day of the judgement and the end of times for the song. She wrote at the time, “For those who were wondering what were the vocal samples – I didn’t make the vocals on this one as you can easily guess,” along with a YouTube link to the hadith narration.

However, Rihanna using ‘Doom’ during her show didn’t go well with many social media users, who call out the singer to express their disappointment for allegedly mocking Islam religion.

“Rihanna is responsible for this even if she didn’t choose the music. she hired her team and she must’ve heard the songs beforehand and just because she’s rihanna doesn’t give her a free pass to disrespect a religion”, an angry user wrote.

rihanna is responsible for this even if she didn’t choose the music. she hired her team and she must’ve heard the songs beforehand and just because she’s rihanna doesn’t give her a free pass to disrespect a religion pic.twitter.com/V2oZErQhOg — Maria (@selenarules6) October 4, 2020

One person wrote: “If you’re not Muslim if you’re an ex Muslim, you have absolutely NO say in the Rihanna issue. Don’t silence us because you don’t find an issue with what she did. it was beyond disrespectful to our religion and this happens constantly and it’s just sickening. have some respect.”

“So disturbing how Rihanna and her team used a Muslim hijabi girl in their fenty makeup line but can’t even take the time to actually educate themselves on her religion! A line thats supposed to represent” diversity no less,” wrote another fan.

Another furious user wrote”I feel like islamaphobia is so normalized to the point where people are calling us dramatic for being mad when our religion gets disrespected? hadith are sacred words of the prophet, they’re used to guide Muslims & are second to only the Quran. Rihanna should know better.”

“There is a song called “Doom” with Quranic verses and hadiths with the music and Rihanna used it as a background for her new line. This is offensive and anti-Islamic but nobody is ready to have this conversation. Time to unfollow and stop supporting her! #Rihannaisoverparty,” tweeted a fan.

So far, Rihanna is yet to respond over the controversy, sparking more fury among Muslim fans.