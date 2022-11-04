scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
InternationalNews

Rihanna releases ‘Lift Me Up’, new lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack

By Glamsham Editorial
Rihanna releases “Lift Me Up,
Rihanna - Lift Me Up from the Black Panther Wakanda Forever soundtrack _ pic courtesy yt

Rihanna – The global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the top-selling digital singles artist of all time – makes her highly- anticipated return to the airwaves with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack.

“Lift Me Up” – a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler – leads the forthcoming soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, available November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. The soundtrack is produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records.

Lyrics from Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022

Pic. SourceRihanna
Previous article
'Bigg Boss 16': Janhvi Kapoor mimics Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam
Next article
AB de Villiers poses with Rishabh Shetty, gives shoutout to 'Kantara'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Avika Gor

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Rubina Dilaik

Nazriya Nazim

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US