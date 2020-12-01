Rihanna sparks dating rumors with longtime friend A$AP Rocky

ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked dating rumors once again.

Fans began speculating about the nature of their relationship after the ‘Barbarian’ singer and the Harlem-born musician were reportedly spotted together in New York over the weekend.

The couple, who are both 32 years old, was spotted hanging out with a couple of friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York on Saturday night, (Nov 28), reports PEOPLE.

The artists have been friends for a long time, with A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Nakache Mayers, most recently appearing in Rihanna’s Fenty Skin campaign.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2013, after they reportedly toured together on her ‘Diamonds World Tour’. He claimed that they were just friends at the time.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, however, sparked speculations again following his split from Chanel Iman in 2015.

There has been heavy speculation surrounding their relationship after Rihanna reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in mid-January.

They fueled the rumors with their flirty joint interview for GQ back in August.