Rita Ora feels ’embarrassed’ after breaching London lockdown rules

Rita Ora has apologized to her fans for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.

The British singer has reportedly admitted that she hosted a party to celebrate her 30th birthday at a London restaurant that broke England’s Covid-19 lockdown laws.

Taking to Instagram, Rita Ora called the party, which took place on Saturday “a serious and inexcusable error of judgment.”

Rita Ora Instagram post

“Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday. It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgment. Given the restrictions,” Rita Ora added.

The ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ singer also said that she realises how irresponsible her actions were and has admitted to take full responsibility.

“I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologize,” the 30-year-old singer concluded.

Rita Ora, whose hits include ‘Let You Love Me’ and ‘How to Be Lonely’ has also volunteered to pay a fine, reports BBC.

The Sun newspaper reportedly published photos of Ora and other celebs including models Cara and Poppy Delevingne arriving at the restaurant in London’s Notting Hill area on Saturday.