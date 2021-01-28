ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Why is Singer Rita Ora a fan of Charles Dickens?

Singer actress Rita Ora says she is a huge fan of the iconic novelist Charles Dickens

By Glamsham Editorial
Singer Rita Ora
Singer Rita Ora
ADVERTISEMENT

Singer-actress Rita Ora says she is a huge fan of the iconic novelist Charles Dickens.

Ora plays Dodge, a female incarnation of the Artful Dodger, in “Twist”, which is a new take on Dickens’ “Oliver Twist”. She was delighted to get the role as she is a “book nerd” and loves the works of Dickens.

“I am a big Charles Dickens fan. I actually love reading, I know people don’t know that about me but I am a bit of a book nerd,” Ora said, according to a report in contactmusic.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stars alongside Michael Caine, who plays Fagin in the Martin Owen film. She shared how much she appreciates the way that the acting legend works.

“He has a certain way of working, I think he always has, and I just got on to his wave. That’s the way you have to be when you are with a Sir, you have to work how they work,” Ora said about Caine.  –ians/nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJames Marsden on working in a pandemic-driven show amid Covid
Next articleWhy Krishna Bharadwaj rejected offers after Tenali Rama?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Rita Ora wants to make money for her parents

Glamsham Editorial - 0
London, Dec 7 (IANS) Singer Rita Ora says she wants to make loads of money so that her parents never have to work again.She...
Read more
News

Rita Ora feels ’embarrassed’ after breaching London lockdown rules

Omkar Padte - 0
Rita Ora has apologized to her fans for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.
Read more
News

Calvin Harris gets candid on his near-death experience

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Popular Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has revealed that doctors saved his life in 2014 by restarting his heart.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021