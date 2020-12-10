Rita Ora wants to make money for her parents

ADVERTISEMENT

London, Dec 7 (IANS) Singer Rita Ora says she wants to make loads of money so that her parents never have to work again.

She said her parents, Vera and Besnik, are the “driving force” behind her wish to “make loads of money” from her career, because she wanted to make sure they never have to work again after sacrificing so much when they first moved to the UK from Kosovo when Rita was young, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I wanted to make them happy. I didn’t want them to ever work again. (When the family first arrived in Britain) my dad was working three jobs at once and my mum didn’t speak any English and was learning how to be a doctor and beating breast cancer all at the same time,” said the singer, who is also an actress.

“I was like, ‘I want to make loads of money so I can make sure that they’re happy’. That was my driving force for a long time. I wanted to create a world where I was untouchable, I could basically have whatever I wanted and give my parents whatever they wanted. And now they’re happy and healthy, they do not leave me alone! They call me every five minutes, I’m like, ‘Go away!'”

On what her parents last called her for, she said they both want her to buy them the latest iPhone.

She quipped: “The new iPhone! They’re like, ‘So, Rita, the new iPhone came out…’ I’m like, ‘I know’.”

–IANS

nn/vnc